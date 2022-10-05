Кримінал
Сегодня 09:22
Ось що залишив після себе окупант в українському Лимані (ФОТО)

Держава-агресор знищує скрізь на захопленій території будь-які основи життя: економіку, соціальну сферу, культуру.

Це можна зупинити лише в один спосіб: визволити наші землі. І ми впевнені, що вся територія нашої держави буде звільнена від ворога – ворога не лише України, але й самого життя, людяності, закону та правди.

This is what the occupier left behind in the Ukrainian Lyman. Everywhere in the captured territory the aggressor state destroys any basis of life – economy, social sphere, culture.

All this can be stopped in one way only: liberation. And we are confident that the entire territory of our state will be liberated from the enemy – the enemy not only of Ukraine, but also of life itself, humanity, law and truth.

Джерело: https://t.me/spravdi/18404

