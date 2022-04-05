Сегодня 09:50
Цікаві трофеї українські воїни захопили на півночі України
Зокрема, це і російська портативна система супутникового зв'язку «Аурига-1.2В». / Interesting trophies were captured by Ukrainian warriors in the north of Ukraine. In particular, it is the russian portable satellite communication system "Auriga-1.2B".
Розроблена у 2014 новітня для росії система забезпечує швидкісний супутниковий звязок між підрозділами. / Developed in 2014, the newest system for russia provides high-speed satellite communication between units.
Разом переможемо! Let's win together!
Источник: facebook.com / Генеральний штаб ЗСУ / General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine