Происшествия
Перейти к списку новостей
Сегодня 09:50
Просмотров: 223

Цікаві трофеї українські воїни захопили на півночі України

Зокрема, це і російська портативна система супутникового зв'язку «Аурига-1.2В». / Interesting trophies were captured by Ukrainian warriors in the north of Ukraine. In particular, it is the russian portable satellite communication system "Auriga-1.2B".

Розроблена у 2014 новітня для росії система забезпечує швидкісний супутниковий звязок між підрозділами. / Developed in 2014, the newest system for russia provides high-speed satellite communication between units.

Разом переможемо! Let's win together!

#stoprussia #StandWithUkraine

Цікаві трофеї українські воїни захопили на півночі України

Цікаві трофеї українські воїни захопили на півночі України

Цікаві трофеї українські воїни захопили на півночі України

Цікаві трофеї українські воїни захопили на півночі України

Источник: facebook.com / Генеральний штаб ЗСУ / General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Новости портала «Весь Харьков»

Перейти к списку новостей

Читайте ещё:

Російських військових, які чинили звірства в Бучі, знову повертають в Україну - ГУР
Сегодня 12:00    76
Чому росармію в Україні добиває власна логістика?
Сегодня 11:14    120
Социологи в Европе отмечают рост негативного отношения к россиянам и России
Сегодня 11:05    112
Наглядно, как катастрофа в Украине выглядит в контексте других конфликтов — данные приводит The Economist.
Сегодня 10:53    118
Зеленский допускает, что, возможно, встречи между ним и Путиным не будет
Сегодня 10:42    156
Ситуація в Харківській області станом на 5 квітня
Сегодня 10:32    189
Верещук: План роботи гуманітарних коридорів 5 квітня 2022 року
Сегодня 10:01    116
Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 05.04
Сегодня 09:37    138
"Полезные" санкции
Сегодня 09:26    181
Новость из США. Понедельник, 4 апреля 2022
Сегодня 09:16    170
Апрель
Пн Вт Ср Чт Пт Сб Вс
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  
закрыть
 
Архив новостей

Полезная информация

Наиболее популярное

  • Читаем
  • Смотрим

Юридическое обеспечение портала

Адвокат
СМОРОДИНСКИЙ
Виктор Семенович
+38(050)323-32-35
vsmorod@gmail.com
 