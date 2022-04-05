Нацгвардія взяла під охорону Чорнобильську атомну електростанцію

Державне спеціалізоване підприємство «Чорнобильська АЕС»

Сьогодні, 05 квітня, на Чорнобильську АЕС прибули підрозділи Національної гвардії України, які взяли об’єкт під свою охорону. Основними завданнями нацгвардійців на майданчику є охорона та оборона ядерних установок, а також фізичний захист ядерних матеріалів.

Наразі серед ключових задач підприємства є:

— Перевірка Збройними Силами України безпеки майданчика та його транспортної інфраструктури

— Перевірка радіаційного стану приміщень та об‘єктів станції, де перебували окупаційні війська російської федерації (які повністю нехтували правилами радіаційної безпеки)

— Ротація персоналу зміни, яка знаходиться на майданчику (46 добровольців-працівників, які відправилися на майданчик ЧАЕС внаслідок ротації персоналу 20 березня, а також 13 працівників, які ПРОДОВЖУЮТЬ перебувати на робочих місцях вже близько 1000 годин — з самого початку окупації станції).

Today, on April 5, divisions of the National Guard of Ukraine have arrived at the Chornobyl NPP site and taken control of the facility’s security. The major task of the national guardsmen on the Chornobyl NPP site is ensuring security and defense of its nuclear facilities as well as physical protection of nuclear material.

Currently, the enterprise has identified the following key tasks to be fulfilled:

- To have the safety of the site and its transport infrastructure checked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

- To check the radiation situation of the plant’s premises and facilities where occupational forces of the russian federation had been based (and which were ignoring completely the radiation safety rules);

- To rotate the staff of the shift currently working on-site (which includes 46 volunteer employees who went to the plant’s site for rotation on 20th March, as well as the other 13 workers who have been staying at their workplaces for already 1000 hours - that is since the very beginning of the plant’s occupation).

