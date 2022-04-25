Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 24.04 / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 24.04

особового складу / personnel - близько/ about 21900 осіб ліквідовано / persons were liquidated,

танків / tanks ‒ 884 од,

бойових броньованих машин / APV ‒ 2258 од,

артилерійських систем / artillery systems – 411 од,

РСЗВ / MLRS - 149 од,

засоби ППО / Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 69 од,

літаків / aircraft – 181 од,

гелікоптерів / helicopters – 154 од,

автомобільної техніки / vehicles - 1566 од,

кораблі /катери / boats / cutters - 8 од,

цистерн з ПММ / fuel tanks - 76,

БПЛА оперативно-тактичного рівня / UAV operational-tactical level - 201.

Спеціальна техніка / special equipment - 28.

Пускові установки ОТРК/ТРК / mobile SRBM system - 4.

‼️Найбільші втрати противника минулої доби спостерігалися на Сєверодонецькому напрямку (30 окрема мотострілецька бригада 2-ї загальновійськової армії зс рф). / Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) in the Sievierodonetsk direction (30th independent motorized infantry brigade of the 2nd Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of russian federation).

Дані уточнюються / Data are being updated

Бий окупанта! Разом переможемо! Наша сила - в правді!

Strike the occupier! Let's win together! Our strength is in the truth!

#stoprussia

Источник: facebook.com / Генеральний штаб ЗСУ / General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

