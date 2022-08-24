Заява Президента Байдена з нагоди Дня Незалежності України

24 серпня 2022 року

Від імені всіх американців я вітаю народ України з Днем Незалежності. Протягом останніх шести місяців українці надихають світ своєю надзвичайною мужністю та відданістю свободі. Вони рішуче та міцно протистоять повномасштабному вторгненню Росії в Україну. І сьогоднішній день – це не лише вшанування минулого, але й гучне підтвердження того, що Україна з гордістю залишається – і залишатиметься – суверенною та незалежною державою.

Сполучені Штати Америки віддані підтримці народу України, який продовжує боротьбу за захист свого суверенітету. У рамках цього зобов’язання я з гордістю оголошую про наш найбільший на сьогоднішній день транш безпекової допомоги: близько 2,98 мільярда доларів США на зброю та обладнання, які будуть надані через Ініціативу сприяння безпеці України. Ця допомога включатиме системи протиповітряної оборони, артилерійські системи та боєприпаси, безпілотні авіаційні системи та радари, щоб гарантувати, що Україна зможе продовжувати захищатися в довгостроковій перспективі.

Я знаю, що цей День Незалежності є гірким для багатьох українців, оскільки тисячі були вбиті або поранені, мільйони були вимушені залишити свої домівки, багато людей стали жертвами російських звірств і нападів. Але шість місяців невпинних нападів лише зміцнили гордість українців за себе, за свою країну та за тридцять один рік незалежності. Сьогодні й кожного дня ми стоїмо разом з українським народом, щоб проголосити, що темрява, яка керує самодержавством, не зрівняється з полум’ям свободи, яке освітлює душі вільних людей усюди. Сполучені Штати, у тому числі горді американці українського походження, із задоволенням продовжуватимуть прославляти Україну як демократичну, незалежну, суверенну та процвітаючу державу протягом наступних десятиліть.

August 24, 2022

On behalf of all Americans, I congratulate the people of Ukraine on their Independence Day. Over the past six months, Ukrainians have inspired the world with their extraordinary courage and dedication to freedom. They have stood resolute and strong in the face of Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine. And today is not only a celebration of the past, but a resounding affirmation that Ukraine proudly remains – and will remain – a sovereign and independent nation.

The United States of America is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty. As part of that commitment, I am proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately $2.98 billion of weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. This will allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term.

I know this independence day is bittersweet for many Ukrainians as thousands have been killed or wounded, millions have been displaced from their homes, and so many others have fallen victim to Russian atrocities and attacks. But six months of relentless attacks have only strengthened Ukrainians’ pride in themselves, in their country, and in their thirty-one years of independence. Today and every day, we stand with the Ukrainian people to proclaim that the darkness that drives autocracy is no match for the flame of liberty that lights the souls of free people everywhere. The United States, including proud Ukrainian-Americans, looks forward to continuing to celebrate Ukraine as a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous state for decades to come.

