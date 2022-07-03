Происшествия
Сегодня 19:35
ЗСУ покинули Лісічанськ - Генштаб

Після важких боїв за Лисичанськ Сили оборони України були змушені відійти із займаних позицій і рубежів. / After heavy fighting for Lysychansk, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were forced to withdraw from their occupied positions and lines.

В умовах кратної переваги російських окупаційних військ в артилерії, авіації, реактивних системах залпового вогню, боєприпасах та особовому складі продовження оборони міста призвело б до фатальних наслідків. Задля збереження життя українських захисників було прийнято рішення про відхід.

Ми продовжуємо боротьбу. На жаль, для успіху недостатньо сталевої волі та патріотизму - потрібні матеріально-технічні ресурси.

Оборонці Луганщини та інших регіонів нашої країни героїчно виконують свій громадянський і військовий обовʼязки.

Ми повернемося і неодмінно переможемо!

In the conditions of the multiple superiority of the russian occupying forces in artillery, aviation, MLRS, ammunition and personnel, the continuation of the defense of the city would lead to fatal consequences. In order to preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders, a decision was made to withdraw.

We continue the fight. Unfortunately, steel will and patriotism are not enough for success - material and technical resources are needed.

The defenders of Luhansk oblast and other oblasts of our country heroically perform their civil and military duties.

We will be back and we will definitely win!

Источник: facebook.com / Генеральний штаб ЗСУ / General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Новости портала «Весь Харьков»

