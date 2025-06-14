250 років тому Армія США народилася в боротьбі за незалежність і свободу

Щоб стати надалі не лише основою американської державності, а й еталоном військової потуги, гарантом безпеки демократії у світі.

У темні часи світової історії Армія США разом із союзниками говорила вирішальне слово – і для перемоги над нацизмом, і для стримування комунізму й тероризму. В Україні ми це чітко усвідомлюємо й високо цінуємо.

Шановні колеги, воїни Армії США! Ви володієте неоціненним досвідом, яким щедро ділитесь. Українці щиро вдячні американській армії за спільні навчання – Rapid Trident, Sea Breeze та багато інших. За вишкіл наших пілотів, ракетників, інших фахівців. За збройну, технічну, логістичну допомогу та розвідувальні дані, які допомагають нам стримувати натиск окупантів.

Ця співпраця суттєво зміцнила обороноздатність України та стала критично важливою після повномасштабного вторгнення Росії у 2022 році.

Ви підтримуєте нас, бо глибоко розумієте ціну свободи, побратимства й честі. Ви знаєте, хто в цій війні стоїть на боці добра, а хто сіє зло. Ми з вами – на одному боці.

Щиро вітаю вас як партнерів, побратимів і колег по сухопутних військах.

▶ ️З ювілеєм, Арміє США! Шана, подяка і честь!

Генерал Олександр Сирський, Головнокомандувач Збройних Сил України

250 years ago, the U.S. Army was born in the struggle for independence and freedom. Over time, it has become not only the foundation of the American nation, but also a benchmark for military power and a guarantor of the security of democracy in the world.

During the darkest times of world history, the U.S. Army, together with its allies, acted in decisive fashion – both to defeat Nazism and to deter communism and terrorism. In Ukraine, we clearly realize this and highly appreciate it.

Dear colleagues and service members of the U.S. Army! You have invaluable experience, that is generously share. Ukrainians are sincerely grateful to the U.S. military for our joint exercises - Rapid Trident, Sea Breeze and many others. For the training of our pilots, missile specialists, and other professionals. We are also thankful for the armed, technical, logistical assistance and intelligence that help us to deter the onslaught of the invaders.

You support us because you have a deep understanding of the value of freedom, brotherhood and honor. You know who is on the side of good and who is sowing evil in this war. We are on the same side.

Sincerest congratulations to you as partners, brothers-in-arms and colleagues in the Army.

▶ ️Happy anniversary, United States Army! Honor, gratitude, and respect!

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

