Оперативна інформація станом на 00:00 27 лютого

Противник продовжує повітряно-наземну наступальну операцію проти України.

Під час повітряно-наземної наступальної операції він продовжив наносити вогневе ураження по військовим та цивільним аеродромам, пунктам управління військами (силами), об’єктам системи ППО, важливим критичним об’єктам інфраструктури, населеним пунктам та підрозділам в районах оборони.

На Поліссі в напрямку КИЇВ ворог намагається відновити наступ шляхом наведення понтонної переправи через р. Ірпінь в районі ДЕМИДІВ.

Чергова спроба окупанта захопити місто Ірпінь не принесла успіху. Українськими силами оборони знищено нову техніку противника.

На всіх напрямках танкові та механізовані підрозділи ЗС України за підтримки артилерії утримують оборону визначених рубежів.

Угруповання Повітряних Сил ЗС України здійснює відбиття повітряних ударів противника.

Угруповання військ оборони м. Києва розгорнуло щільну та багаторівневу систему захисту столиці.

Ведеться систематична боротьба з малочисельними ДРГ чисельністю 3-15 осіб зі зброєю, у формі ЗС України, але в бронежилетах зразка РФ.

The enemy continues the air-to-ground offensive operation against Ukraine.

During the air-to-ground offensive operation, enemy continued to inflict fire on military and civilian airfields, military control points (forces), air defence facilities, important critical infrastructure, settlements and units in defence areas.

In Polissya in the direction of KYIV, the enemy is trying to resume the offensive by launching a pontoon crossing over the Irpin River in the area of ​​DEMIDIV.

Another attempt by the occupier to capture the city of Irpin was unsuccessful. Ukrainian defence forces destroyed new enemy equipment.

In all directions, tank and mechanized units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the support of artillery maintain the defence of certain borders.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulses enemy air strikes.

The grouping of the defence forces of Kyiv has deployed a dense and multilevel system of defence of the capital.

There is a systematic struggle against a small number of sabotage-reconnaissance groups (SRG) numbering 3-15 people with weapons, in the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but in bulletproof vests of the russian federation.

