УВАГА! Черговий фейк російських окупантів!

Збройні сили російської федерації здійснили прицільний навмисний артилерійський обстріл виправної установи в населеному пункті Оленівка, Донецької області, де утримувалися зокрема і українські полонені.

Російські окупанти переслідували, таким чином, свої злочинні цілі - звинуватити Україну у скоєнні "воєнних злочинів", а також приховати тортури над полоненими і розстріли, які здійснили там за наказами окупаційної адміністрації та командування зс рф на тимчасово окупованій території Донецької області.

Наслідки обстрілу уточнюються.

The armed forces of the russian federation carried out a targeted artillery shelling of a correctional institution in the settlement of Olenivka, Donetsk oblast, where Ukrainian prisoners were also held. In this way, the russian occupiers pursued their criminal goals - to accuse Ukraine of committing "war crimes", as well as to hide the torture of prisoners and executions, which they carried out there on the orders of the occupation administration and the command of the armed forces of the russian federation in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk oblast. The consequences of the shelling are being clarified. (English below)

УВАГА!! За інформацією командувача Ракетних військ і артилерії Командування Сухопутних військ ЗС України, по району населеного пункту Оленівка Збройні Сили України ракетних і артилерійських ударів не завдавали.

Ракетні війська і артилерія ЗС України, завдяки отриманій від країн-партнерів високоточній зброї, завдають винятково точних ударів тільки по військових російських об'єктах.

Збройні Сили України в повному обсязі неухильно дотримуються принципів та виконують норми міжнародного гуманітарного права, ніколи не вели та не ведуть обстріл цивільної інфраструктури, тим більше місць, де ймовірно утримують військовополонених побратимів.

Російський ворог продовжує свої пропагандистські методи ведення інформаційної війни з метою звинувачення Збройних Сил України в обстрілах цивільної інфраструктури та населення, приховуючи цим власні підступні дії. Відтак, такі заяви про нібито обстріли цивільної інфраструктури та населення з боку Збройних Сил України є відвертою брехнею та провокацією, відповідальність за яку несе росія - країна-агресор, окупант і спонсор тероризму.

According to the commander of the Missile Forces and Artillery of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not launch missile and artillery strikes in the area of Olenivka settlement.

Missile troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thanks to the high-precision weapons received from partner countries, deliver extremely accurate strikes only on russian military objects.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine fully adhere to the principles and fulfil the norms of International Humanitarian Law, have never conducted and are not conducting shelling of civilian infrastructure, especially places where fellow prisoners of war are likely to be kept.

The russian enemy continues its propaganda methods of conducting an information war in order to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of shelling civilian infrastructure and the population, thus hiding its own insidious actions. Therefore, such statements about the alleged shelling of civilian infrastructure and the population by the Armed Forces of Ukraine are outright lies and provocation, the responsibility of which is borne by Russia - the aggressor country, the occupier and the sponsor of terrorism.

#stoprussia

Джерело: facebook.com / Генеральний штаб ЗСУ / General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Новости портала «Весь Харьков»